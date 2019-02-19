He was also suspended for three days.The incident happened at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland on February 4. The sixth grader was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center, charged with disrupting a school function and resisting arrest without violence.The student's mother, Dhakira Talbot, said her son is in gifted classes and has been bullied at the school in the past."I'm upset, I'm angry. I'm hurt," she said. "More so for my son.If any disciplinary action should've been taken, it should've been with the school. He shouldn't have been arrested."The incident started when a substitute teacher asked the student to stand up for the pledge.The student reportedly told the substitute teacher the flag was racist and the national anthem was offensive to black people.In a statement to the district,She said she replied by saying, "Well you can always go back, because I came here from Cuba and the day I feel I'm not welcome here anymore I would find another place to live."She wrote, "Then I had to call the office because I did not want to continue dealing with him."Dhakira Talbot said the teacher was wrong.Talbot said. "If she felt like there was an issue with my son not standing for the flag, she should've resolved that in a way different manner than she did," Talbot said.According to the arrest affidavit, the student was arrested by the school resource officer because he refused to follow multiple commands, repeatedly called school leaders racist and was disruptive. They said he threatened to get the school resource officer and principal fired and to beat the teacher.The student, who was with his mother when she was interviewed, told Spectrum News he didn't threaten to beat the teacher.Talbot is working with the Poor and Minority Justice Association to get some help with the matter."I want the charges dropped and I want the school to be held accountable for what happened because it shouldn't have been handled the way it was handled," Talbot said.A spokeswoman with the school district said students aren't required to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance, but the substitute teacher wasn't aware of this.