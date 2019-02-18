An astonishing amount of snow has fallen in the Sierra courtesy of the latest storms that have wreaked havoc from the Bay Area all the way up to Lake Tahoe.The totals may be measured in inches, but the ski resorts have received several feet, much to the delight of skiers and snowboarders seeking fresh powder.ABC7 news meteorologist Drew Tuma looked at the numbers on Sunday night and they are incredible.ABC7 news reporter Laura Anthony made it up to Tahoe following a grueling 14-hour drive. She's been sharing pictures of the incredible amount of snow on the slopes.On Sunday she woke up to snow piled up at Crystal Bay and says she hasn't seen anything like this years.So when are the best days this week to take advantage of all of this snow?Tuma says Monday and Tuesday look good for those who want to make the drive to the mountains. Wednesday and Thursday you might want to reconsider since there is more snow in the forecast.While none of the Tahoe resorts have made an official announcement, there is a really good chance skiers and snowboarders will be able to enjoy the slopes on July 4th. Mammoth Mountain has already announced it will be open on Independence Day.