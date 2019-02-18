meteor blackfield feb 15th 2019
© Paul Roggemans
Blackfield camera, UK
Fireball date: 15 February 2019 at 20:09:05 UT

Fireball ID: M20190215_200905
A large fireball, initially reported by the members of the public from 5 different countries, also known as IMO 741-2019 event.

15 February 2019 at 20:09 roughly over Antwerpen the Belgian meteor network has recorded a large meteor, known as a fireball.

The fireball has been spotted as far as Stuttgart, London and Versailles. UKMON camera in Blackfield has also recorded the same event.

We are working with colleagues across The Channel to find out more about this unusual fireball.

Mechelen, Belgium

Mechelen, Belgium meteor
Mechelen, Belgium meteor fireball
Oostkapelle, Netherlands
Oostkapelle, Netherlands meteor fireball
© Klaas Jobse
Source: https://fireballs.imo.net/members/imo_view/event/2019/741