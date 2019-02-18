© Paul Roggemans



Fireball date: 15 February 2019 at 20:09:05 UT



Fireball ID: M20190215_200905

Mechelen, Belgium

Oostkapelle, Netherlands

© Klaas Jobse

A large fireball, initially, also known as IMO 741-2019 event.15 February 2019 at 20:09 roughly over Antwerpen the Belgian meteor network has recorded a large meteor, known as a fireball.The fireball has been spotted as far ashas also recorded the same event.We are working with colleagues across The Channel to find out more about this unusual fireball.