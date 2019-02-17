© Reuters



"The countries that take interest in the refugee issue, handicap their return to Syria... A considerable number of refugees have for the past few years been one of the sources of corruption, which benefit officials from countries that support terrorists, officials from organisations that were supposed to provide humanitarian aid, which ended up, as you know, in terrorists' hands. De-emphasising the refugee issue would deprive these countries of political leverage and material benefits".

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) noted earlier this weekAddressing the local Syrian authorities on Sunday, President Bashar al-Assad dwelled on the US-backed Kurds fighting against the terrorists in the area:"We say to those groups who are betting on the Americans, the Americans will not protect you", Bashar al-Assad told the heads of Syrian local municipal councils, as aired on Syrian television. He continued by saying thatAssad said about the country's northeastern regions controlled by the Kurds, who are backed by the US-led coalition.Assad added.He further noted that a number of countries are hindering the refugees from returning to their home country. Assad pointed out:Assad stressed adding thatThe president then recalled 2018, when tens of thousands of Syrian citizens successfully made it back to the country from neighbouring lands.Meanwhile,He underscored that the US is "not [calling for president Assad to go]", but rather insisted there should beAs the fight against Daesh in Syria is nearing its end, the question of the final showdown over Idlib in the country's northwest, occupied by terrorist forces loosely supported by Turkey, remains, as do Israeli attacks in the south.Separately, back on 9 February, the SDF announced the start of an operation aimed at liberating Baghouz, the last remaining Daesh enclave located not far from the border with Iraq in Deir ez-Zor province, from Daesh terrorists.