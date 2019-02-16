At least 57 gold miners have been killed by a mudslide in eastern Nimba County in Liberia, sources said Wednesday.Local media reports say at least 45 gold miners have been buried underground by a mudslide as the men dug for gold in the Kartee Gold Mine.Reports say 12 gold miners were said to be the first group of victims, who lost their lives a few days before the latest incident which occurred at the weekend.The mine is located in Gboanipea located about 10 kilometres away from Tappita, in eastern Nimba County along the border with Cote d'Ivoire.The Kartee Gold Mine was ordered closed by local authorities in Tappita last month following reports of mass deaths of illicit miners in the area.Liberian police in the area were yet to make any arrests as incidents of the same nature had gone without any legal action.About a week ago, Liberia's Revenue Authority (LRA) nabbed a Lebanese businessman at the threshold of escaping with an estimated US$ 2 million of gold most of which was dug by illicit minersPrior to that incident Liberia and the Britain-based Hummingbird Resources Inc. signed an estimated US$250million agreement to develop the largest gold mine in the West African country.