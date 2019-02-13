© APP



© APP



With an unusually long winter facing Pakistan this year, chief meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Khalid Malik on Wednesday said Malakand, Hazara, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Kashmir divisions have received 22.5 inches of snow so far.In an interview with BBC Urdu, Malik said,According to the PMD, cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions along with Kashmir and G-B.Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad. Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Mardan and Islamabad are also expected to receive rain with thunderstorms.Moreover, temperatures as low as 3°C in Khuzdar and Zhob, 4°C in Kalat, 11°C in Panjgor and 15°C in Gawadar and Turbat were recorded.Moreover, the PMD has said widespread rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds and snowfall over the hills can be expected in the next 24 hours in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, along with Islamabad and Kashmir.Rain with thunderstorm is also forecast for scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, along with isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions.Hailstorm is also expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala.