Many parts of central and northern Greece lie covered in a blanket of snow on WednesdayIn view of the inclement weather, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection (GSCP) issued a warning, informing all pertinent state services, regions and municipalities in the country to be prepared to deal with any problems caused by the severe weather.Heavy snowfall has hit regions of the mainland and Evia, as well as in the mountains of Crete, the lowlands of Macedonia and Thrace, and the northern Aegean islands.Snow is also expected to begin this afternoon in eastern Sterea, including northern Attica., while heavy rain and thunderstorms will also affect the Cyclades, Crete, the eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese from early Wednesday through to Thursday morning.Forecasts predict the latest wintry weather conditions will ease up on Friday, as temperatures return to seasonal norms.In areas where snowfall and frost are predicted, people traveling by car are advised to consult the weather forecast and get information on road conditions before setting out. They are encouraged to travel only during the day and only if it is essential and to always carry snow chains.