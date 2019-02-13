snow
Many parts of central and northern Greece lie covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday as a new cold front holds the entire country in its frigid grasp.

In view of the inclement weather, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection (GSCP) issued a warning, informing all pertinent state services, regions and municipalities in the country to be prepared to deal with any problems caused by the severe weather.

Heavy snowfall has hit regions of the mainland and Evia, as well as in the mountains of Crete, the lowlands of Macedonia and Thrace, and the northern Aegean islands.


snowfall on the island of Lesvos

Snow is also expected to begin this afternoon in eastern Sterea, including northern Attica.

According to meteorologists, snow will continue to fall on Thursday on Crete and in the lowlands of Macedonia, Thrace, and the northern Aegean islands. and the mountains of Crete.

Difficult driving conditions in Fthiotida, central Greece

Snow-covered Mount Parnitha, north of Athens

A significant temperature drop of 10 degrees Celsius will come from the north, while heavy rain and thunderstorms will also affect the Cyclades, Crete, the eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese from early Wednesday through to Thursday morning.

Forecasts predict the latest wintry weather conditions will ease up on Friday, as temperatures return to seasonal norms.

In areas where snowfall and frost are predicted, people traveling by car are advised to consult the weather forecast and get information on road conditions before setting out. They are encouraged to travel only during the day and only if it is essential and to always carry snow chains.