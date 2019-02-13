The head of Ukraine's Kherson regional parliament is suspected of organizing the killing of anticorruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk last year, prosecutors say.Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenkoon February 11 that Vladyslav Manher had been notified of the accusation against him.Five suspects, including a police officer, have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack on Handzyuk.Her death came amid a, with human rights activists claiming law enforcement agencies have failed to thoroughly investigate the cases and may even be complicit in some of the attacks.