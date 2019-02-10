Three people died during a landslide that buried them while they were working at a construction site in Maili Mbili area in Kisii.While confirming the incident, Kisii police commander Martin Kibet stated that "the three had been contracted to expand the water and sewerage systems from Kegati, Kisii, Nyamira to Suneka when the incident occurred at about 4.30 pm on Friday.""At Maili Mbili area within Bobaracho ward, a landslide occurred and three Kisii male adults namely Stephen Omenya, Robin Ratemo and Joseph Mokaya were completely buried under the soil and died instantly while four others escaped unhurt."The 7 were part of a Chinese company contracted by Kisii National government for the expansion of Kisii and Nyamira water supply and sewerage systems."Scene was visited by the police and Kisii county government disaster management team and the bodies of the deceased were successfully retrieved underneath and taken to kisii teaching and refferal hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy," he stated.