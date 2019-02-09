Blizzards in Tibetan areas of western China have left thousands of head of livestock dead and roadsLocal authorities had sent veterinarians, medicine and animal feed to the hard-hit areas in Qinghai Province's Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Harsh winters are routine in the Himalayan region that long fell within Tibet's traditional borders.Snow is also expected in other parts of northern and central China over coming days, leading to some travel disruptions as millions of Chinese returned home after the past week's Lunar New Year holiday.In the capital Beijing, only light snow fell although temperatures dipped below freezing.Falling rocks killed one person and injured 12 others at an ice lantern show at Longqing Gorge on Beijing's outskirts, the local government reported.Source: Associated Press