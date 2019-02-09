adidas
© Getty Images
Adidas has reportedly pulled an all-white sneaker that was being sold as a part of its Black History Month collection after the shoe prompted widespread backlash on Twitter.

According to USA Today, the sneaker, which was part of the brand's Ultraboost line, was also included in a collection that had been inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

But the shoe's design faced pushback on Twitter shortly after it was made available as many said they were frustrated by the all-white design used to commemorate the Black History Month.







Adidas released a statement seen by the publication about its decision to pull the shoe from its Harlem Renaissance-inspired collection.

"Adidas released a new collection in celebration of Black History Month featuring designs inspired by the Harlem Renaissance," the company said. "It includes footwear and apparel across a variety of categories."

"Toward the latter stages of the design process, we added a running shoe to the collection that we later felt did not reflect the spirit or philosophy of how Adidas believes we should recognize and honor Black History Month," the company continued. "After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw the product from the collection."