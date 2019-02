© Reuters/Luisa Gonzalez



As trucks with US "humanitarian aid" arrived at the Colombia-Venezuela border, the State Department insisted that time for talks with the government in Caracas is long past, and the only acceptable outcome is regime change.US President Donald Trump recognized opposition politician Juan Guaido as "legitimate president" of Venezuela last month. The State Department appointed neoconservative interventionist Elliott Abrams - who has a long and checkered past of meddling in Latin America - as its special envoy for freedom and democracy in Venezuela. On Thursday,"The time for dialogue with Maduro has long passed," he said, asserting that Maduro would "manipulate" any negotiations to his advantage.Meanwhile, the trucks loaded withhave arrived at Cucuta, on the Colombia-Venezuela border. The Venezuelan military, which remains loyal to Maduro's government,on the other side, however.said on Thursday that thehowever, demanded on Wednesday that MaduroListing all the reasons for US meddling in a Fox News interview,according to an interview published on Thursday in the Mexican newspaper La Jornada. He has accused the US of interfering in internal affairs of Venezuela by attempting to overthrow his legitimately elected government in favor of Guaido, who was never elected by anyone.The government in Caracas has reasons to be skeptical of US humanitarian aid. In addition to it being- the US has previously used the label "humanitarian aid"to anti-government guerrillas in Latin America, and Abrams personally oversaw those operations back in the 1980s.The UN has likewise expressed skepticism over Washington's attempt to use humanitarian aid to effect regime change in Caracas.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Wednesday. "What is important is that humanitarian aidand that the needs of the people should lead in terms of when and how humanitarian aid is used." Dujarric also called for "serious political negotiations" to resolve the crisis in Venezuela.