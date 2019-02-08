Heavy snow caused avalanches and landslides that killed 11 people and trapped another in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, officials said Friday.Rescuers cut through mounds of snow to reach 11 people — seven policemen, two firefighters and two prisoners — who were trapped in a fire station in the southern Banihal area overnight, said top police officer S.P. Pani.Pani said the policemen had taken shelter in the fire station because it had not been damaged by past avalanches in the mountainous area, where landslides are common.Dozens were evacuated from high-risk areas following heavy snows that disrupted power and communications as well as air traffic in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, while cutting off the Kashmir Valley from India. Authorities issued a high-danger avalanche warning in many parts of the region.Rescuers took about a week to retrieve the bodies.Avalanches also have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the de facto frontier dividing their territories.Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both in its entirety.Source: The Associated Press