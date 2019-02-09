Earth Changes
Up to 300,000 cattle die due to flooding caused by record rainfall in Queensland, Australia
Ben Smee and AAP
The Guardian
Fri, 08 Feb 2019 12:53 UTC
The Guardian
Fri, 08 Feb 2019 12:53 UTC
The independent inquiry will look into "key preparedness and response elements" to the storms that dumped more than one metre of rain on Townsville in less than a week.
In the west of the state, graziers have been confronted with scenes described by one mayor as "hell", as it became clear up to 300,000 cattle had died in the floods. The premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said the sight so many cattle that had died agonising deaths made her "sick in the stomach".
The prime minister on Friday afternoon announced the grants to flood affected areas that were set at $25,000 on Thursday, had been raised to $75,000. Scott Morrison also said the commonwealth would provide an additional $3m to support mental health services in flood affected areas.
"It will be a very, very difficult time. And while there are services in towns, those who are out in stations, those who are out dealing on the ground with their stock, who are dying in some of the most horrific circumstances, they will need our support," he said.
On Friday, Palaszczuk distanced her government from the decision to open the Ross River dam floodgates on Sunday night, which sent huge volumes of water into Townsville's suburbs.
Asked on Channel Seven's Sunrise whether the gates should have been opened earlier to prevent some of the flooding, Palaszczuk said: "That's a good question, you should direct that question to the Townsville city council, because they own that dam."
(Read more here)
See Also:
Latest News
- Russian Arctic town suffers polar bear invasion
- Blizzards in western China leave thousands of livestock dead and roads covered in deep snow
- US tries to weasel out of non-compliance with INF: 'Drones aren't missiles, they are re-usable'
- Responding to the first negative review of "Darwin Devolves"
- The Syria withdrawal is happening: Trump's 'eye-to-eye' orders to US generals
- Heavy snowfall damages over 50 percent of fruit orchards in Bhadarwah, Jammu and Kashmir
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Mafia Politics: How Political Movements and Ideologies Break Bad
- Hypocracy and Politics of Bezos Sex Scandal: Trump, Amazon and Surveillance agencies
- Record cold of minus 24.4 C grips Hokkaido, Japan
- 'Faux-cahontas' launches 2020 bid with call to ignore 'cowards' who call change 'radical'
- Behavior-Based Authentication: Smartphones will monitor how workers walk, type and "Spend their free time"
- PFAS blamed for animal deformities and losses to farmers in New South Wales
- Railway section of cross-border bridge linking Russia & China to be ready in March 2019
- Reebok embraces social justice in Russia with bizarre 'face-sitting' feminist ad
- Vandal caught on camera toppling church crucifix as part of morning crime spree
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Veiled threat: Venezuela's pretend president Guaido says 'we will do what is necessary'
- More than just bamboo: Scientists find that ancient pandas' diets were more varied than previously thought
- US envoy admits positive Russian role in Afghan peace process
- Second woman accuses Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault
- US tries to weasel out of non-compliance with INF: 'Drones aren't missiles, they are re-usable'
- The Syria withdrawal is happening: Trump's 'eye-to-eye' orders to US generals
- Hypocracy and Politics of Bezos Sex Scandal: Trump, Amazon and Surveillance agencies
- 'Faux-cahontas' launches 2020 bid with call to ignore 'cowards' who call change 'radical'
- Veiled threat: Venezuela's pretend president Guaido says 'we will do what is necessary'
- US envoy admits positive Russian role in Afghan peace process
- US-backed SDF prepares and launches final op against ISIS in Syria
- The Second Caribbean crisis in the making?
- Fierro: At stake in Venezuela is the 'concept and essence of democracy'
- MBS aide: Saudi Prince said to use 'bullet' on Khashoggi a year before the murder
- 'No hope with either Maduro or Guaido' says Venezuelan oil czar and 'would-be' president
- Moscow signals it is ready for more contacts on MH17 with The Hague
- Predetermined? Washington's decision on forceful intervention in Venezuela
- New Israel-Lebanon conflict may stem from US sowing discord in the region - Russian Ambassador
- 'Zero imports of anything': US official declares no extension to waivers on Iran sanctions
- Russia-led free-trade initiative to include 5 more countries
- Propaganda Alert: UK police now say FIVE Russians are wanted over the Salisbury poison attack
- 'You're deaf': Maduro lambasts EU, reiterates that Venezuela is open for dialogue
- US moves to change cannabis laws by removing federal punishment, opening up banking, applying taxation
- Journalist explains why Macron's planned referendum could make things worse
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Mafia Politics: How Political Movements and Ideologies Break Bad
- Reebok embraces social justice in Russia with bizarre 'face-sitting' feminist ad
- Vandal caught on camera toppling church crucifix as part of morning crime spree
- Second woman accuses Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault
- Israel murders two more teens during protests by unarmed demonstrators in Gaza
- Lunatic Ilhan Omar wants USA Powerlifting investigated for barring biological males from women's events
- Yellow Vest act XIII sees militarized police blow off another protesters hand
- Unconstitutional: Another state wants all gun owners to hand over social media accounts, internet search history
- Saudi nationals facing serious criminal charges from rape to murder get whisked away to their home country to avoid sentencing
- US Navy admiral slams $500M failed railgun project as 'case study' in how not to develop weapons systems
- Zombie nation: Nearly half of American teens are online 'almost constantly'
- Council candidate blames 'white masculinity' after University of Washington girl dies of blood clot
- Horrible: Suspect reportedly confesses to killing childhood friend & dumping her body
- Five juveniles arrested after murdering lead singer of Nashville band in botched robbery
- Professor claims Lindsay Shepherd's only successful because of her "young white female face"
- "The Third Reich": Rock star Thom Yorke blasts Theresa May's handling of Brexit
- The US faces a catastrophic food supply crisis as American farmers struggle
- 'A grip on the trigger': Bahrain opposition begins armed resistance against 'Saudi occupation'
- Ironic: Ex-NYT chief Jill Abramson accused of rampant plagiarism In book on ethical journalism
- Two trains crash head-on in Catalonia leaving 1 dead, dozens injured
- The results of US 'regime change' in Latin America & the Caribbean
- Lost city discovered in South Africa
- Archaeologists puzzle over mystery woman in early Christian cemetery
- Denmark's government muddled the waters over Iraq invasion to fulfill US wishes
- Tomb of Persian king Darius yields new trilingual inscription: Persian, Elamite and Babylonian
- Mysterious stone structures discovered in Western Sahara
- How Vladimir Putin's favorite remote resort joined Russia... twice!
- 1919-2019: UK still promotes anti-Russian campaign after 100 years
- Archaeologists discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya, Egypt
- Handwritten parchments about King Arthur, Merlin and the Holy Grail discovered in university library
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- Former Carter aide: Barbara Walters boasted of love affairs with Israeli ministers while covering Camp David
- Siberia's Denisova cave continues to shed light on enigmatic extinct human species
- German archaeologist on the latest research at Gobekli Tepe
- Amnesty International's problematic collaboration with UK and US intelligence
- Forgotten history: New documentary explores the Finders conspiracy
- New documentary accuses Belgian mercenary of killing Dag Hammarskjold
- Washington's long and bloody history of violent intervention in Latin America
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Responding to the first negative review of "Darwin Devolves"
- Behavior-Based Authentication: Smartphones will monitor how workers walk, type and "Spend their free time"
- Railway section of cross-border bridge linking Russia & China to be ready in March 2019
- More than just bamboo: Scientists find that ancient pandas' diets were more varied than previously thought
- Rare Atira asteroid spotted orbiting the Sun
- World's first dexterous and sentient hand prosthesis implanted
- Evidence for a new fundamental constant of the sun
- Two proteins shown to partially regrow mouse toes after amputation
- Laughter may be the best medicine - if you're in the middle of brain surgery
- 'Earth's magnetic North Pole has shifted so much we've had to update GPS' - scientists scrambling to update models
- What could go wrong? - NASA and ESA team to knock asteroid out of orbit to test Earth defense system
- Scientists share view of ancient river delta that carried water on Mars
- Deadly Indonesian earthquake was rare ultra-powerful supershear event
- The growing list of world scientists who dissent from Darwinism is only the tip of the iceberg
- The Milky Way shown to be torqued into s-shape
- Physicists create exotic electron liquid stable at room temperatures
- Nanoparticles: Potential promoters of cancer metastasis
- Darwinism still a theory in crisis as anomalies accumulate
- Self-driving cars will cruise the streets to avoid parking fees and traffic havoc will ensue
- Stem cell dental implants grow new teeth in 2 months
- Russian Arctic town suffers polar bear invasion
- Blizzards in western China leave thousands of livestock dead and roads covered in deep snow
- Heavy snowfall damages over 50 percent of fruit orchards in Bhadarwah, Jammu and Kashmir
- Record cold of minus 24.4 C grips Hokkaido, Japan
- Child killed in attack by family pit bull mix in Guthrie, Kentucky
- Erupting Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia spews ash, lava
- Volcano spews lava in fresh eruption on Indonesia's Siau island
- Heavy rains and hailstorms lead to massive crop damage in Punjab and Haryana, India
- 'Weird' sounds heard in northeastern Netherlands
- Avalanches, landslides kill 11 people in Himalayan Kashmir
- World Snow Wrap - Massive snow totals in the US and Europe
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: USA cold warning - DMI Greenland ice feed cut - Pakistan record snow
- Four year old island spawned by hidden underwater volcano in South Pacific is now teeming with life
- Up to 300,000 cattle die due to flooding caused by record rainfall in Queensland, Australia
- Lightning kills 19-year-old youth in Karnataka, India - caught on video
- Rare weather phenomenon triggers air-quality alerts in D.C.
- India's capital Delhi enjoys unusual hail storm
- Flights cancelled, roads closed as heavy snowfall hits Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Pakistan receives record snowfall in winter - heaviest in 48 years
- Upside-down rainbow seen above sun dog over western Minnesota
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Mysterious booms rock two counties in eastern North Carolina
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball seen over England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Best of the Web: Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- PFAS blamed for animal deformities and losses to farmers in New South Wales
- Gene-edited chickens are here
- Researchers warn that 'zombie' deer disease will spread to humans
- Vaccines distributed in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana causing infections
- Singing helps brain injury sufferers with aphasia learn to speak again
- Measles scare tactics hurt us all
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr explains how Big Pharma owns Congress
- The benefits of fasting: More than just a fad
- The inconvenient truths behind the 'Planetary Health' diet
- Want to stop a headache? Try using essential oils
- Prediction: In the future even healthy people will be tracking blood sugar
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Vegan Putsch - They're Coming For Your Meat!
- 5G Wireless: The 'massive health experiment' that could cause cancer and global catastrophe
- Timing is everything: New discoveries in circadian rhythms provide insight into cancer treatment
- Links between gut microbes and depression strengthened
- Green chiretta (Andrographis) functions as a natural remedy for the treatment of the common cold
- Top tips to avoid pharmaceutical injury
- SOTT Focus: What's Really Behind The Plant-based Diet Agenda?
- Everything you need to know about CBD
- Sewage plants spread unregulated toxins across landscape
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
Caracas, Venezuela, 2 February 2019
Quote of the Day
Liberty can not be preserved without general knowledge among people.
- John Adams
Recent Comments
French Folks/ Français: Vous continuez à vous battre! Montrez aux Amériskants à quel frimeur ce pays est devenu envahi. "Freedom Fries" mon cul! "...
She has guts. She was the person who was a Graduate Teaching Assistant at some Canadian University, and she got 'called on the carpet' for showing...
So I guess that Winston Smith will now be assigned to go back through all references to -the US Space Shuttle, - Russia's copy of it, - the US's...
One of the main arguments put forward by jews when confronted with their inordinate involvement in the cross-Atlantic slave trade is that they...
JFK to 911 Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick -Francis Richard Conolly [Link]