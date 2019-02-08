The deceased person is identified as Praveen (19), son of Krishnappa, a resident of Mithamajalu house,Pallatadka village of the taluk.
Praveen was working as a mason and was presently involved in the renovation of the Aditya Nest Hotel which is near the Kumaradhara Junction of Subramanya village. When the rains started lashing the village at around 6 pm on Thursday, Praveen was covering his two-wheeler with a tarpaulin, when the lightning struck him.
Comment: Ignore the red arrow in the video below pointing at the tarpaulin and the person standing there (who runs away after the strike) and focus on the dark figure slightly to the right who was the individual hit (collapses and doesn't get up). Witness also the people who rush to that spot to help him.
Praveen who was grievously injured due to the lightning strike, was taken to the Kadaba community health center for treatment. However, the doctor at the health centre declared him brought dead.
A case in this regard is registered in the Subramanya police station.
Comment: Also recently lightning strikes have killed individuals in Zambia and South Africa.