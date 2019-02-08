© Johannes Plenio

A youth died when lightning struck him during the heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed the village of Subramanya near here on Thursday, February 7.The deceased person is identified as Praveen (19), son of Krishnappa, a resident of Mithamajalu house,Pallatadka village of the taluk.Praveen was working as a mason and was presently involved in the renovation of the Aditya Nest Hotel which is near the Kumaradhara Junction of Subramanya village. When the rains started lashing the village at around 6 pm on Thursday, Praveen was covering his two-wheeler with a tarpaulin, when the lightning struck him.Praveen who was grievously injured due to the lightning strike, was taken to the Kadaba community health center for treatment. However, the doctor at the health centre declared him brought dead.A case in this regard is registered in the Subramanya police station.