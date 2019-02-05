Puppet Masters
Iraq bill looks to terminate security agreement with US
Sputnik
Tue, 05 Feb 2019 15:38 UTC
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told CBS News in an interview that the United States was keeping its troops in Iraq in order to be able to "watch Iran." Following the statement, Iraqi Parliament First Deputy Speaker Hassan Kaabi said that the legislature intended to work out a bill on termination of the security agreement with the United States, which will lead to withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country. Iraqi President Barham Salih also noted that Washington did not request permission from Baghdad to deploy US troops to the country in order to "watch" Tehran.
"After Trump's inappropriate and irresponsible statements, the bill on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, including those of the United States, will be one of the priorities during the upcoming session. I believe it will be one of the first to be put to the vote," Ahmed Asadi said.
Asadi recalled that the country's constitution banned the use of the country as a springboard for an attack on another state.
"If the parliament feels that some wrong decisions are being made [by the government], we will certainly oppose these decisions, not with a view to weakening the government, but with a view to returning its work to the right path," he added.
The newly-elected Iraqi parliament broke for recess in late December, the second session is expected to open in late February.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Jury finds Russian woman guilty in "Krasnodar cannibals" case
- Bomb hoax campaign targets dozens of buildings throughout Moscow
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unprecedented floods Australia - Winter lightning Europe
- Iraq bill looks to terminate security agreement with US
- Snowstorm batters northern Japan
- Landslide kills at least 17 at Guinea gold mine
- Meet the ideal Democratic candidate: A radical leftist centrist establishment socialist
- US military action in Venezuela is part of "much bigger strategic battle underway"
- Timing is everything: New discoveries in circadian rhythms provide insight into cancer treatment
- Bernard-Henri Lévy: Poster boy for the false Europe
- Sierra blizzard drops so much snow that some ski resorts close - 9 feet at June Mountain, California
- Chaos in Czech Republic amid heavy snowfall and blackouts
- Links between gut microbes and depression strengthened
- ANOTHER fire tragedy strikes Paris: 10 dead, 30 injured at residential blaze in 16th Arrondissement
- Qatari fund to provide White Helmets with $2 Mln
- Maduro: Trump will be responsible for 'bloodbath as big as Vietnam' if he uses military option in Venezuela
- UK arms control chair slammed for claiming 'loony left-wingers' inflate Yemen's death toll
- LPR militiaman died of horrific 'blunt body trauma' in Ukrainian prison
- Cops accused of abuse are tapped to lead Chicago police's 'implicit bias' training
- So much for 'global warming': Record cold forces rethink on climate change
- Iraq bill looks to terminate security agreement with US
- Meet the ideal Democratic candidate: A radical leftist centrist establishment socialist
- US military action in Venezuela is part of "much bigger strategic battle underway"
- Bernard-Henri Lévy: Poster boy for the false Europe
- Qatari fund to provide White Helmets with $2 Mln
- Maduro: Trump will be responsible for 'bloodbath as big as Vietnam' if he uses military option in Venezuela
- UK arms control chair slammed for claiming 'loony left-wingers' inflate Yemen's death toll
- 'Yellow Vests already in power in Italy': Former IMF bemoans rising challenge to EU establishment
- Best of the Web: Vanessa Beeley: France, the Gilets Jaunes and Syria - Macron's projectionism and totalitarian policy
- How Amazon's Ring & Rekognition set the stage for consumer generated mass surveillance
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Ex-CIA Agent Reveals How Venezuelan 'Students' Get Their Putschist Training
- Demonization of 'Kremlin's crush' Tulsi Gabbard goes full tilt
- Delusion: US puppet Guaido could never offer a meaningful alternative for Venezuela
- Closed-door Congressional testimonies hint that FBI ignored major lead on Clinton email case
- Russiagate has led America into disastrous pro-war sentiment
- Trump's brilliant strategy: Dismember US dollar hegemony
- Washington's departure from INF treaty plays Russian roulette with European lives
- Judicial Watch: Obama State Dept. provided classified 'Russiagate' docs to senators just prior to Trump inauguration
- Kremlin: Recognition of Guaido by EU states is 'direct interference' in Venezuela's affairs
- Dogged by press, Netanyahu launches Likud TV outlet to throw the 'fake' out
- Jury finds Russian woman guilty in "Krasnodar cannibals" case
- Bomb hoax campaign targets dozens of buildings throughout Moscow
- ANOTHER fire tragedy strikes Paris: 10 dead, 30 injured at residential blaze in 16th Arrondissement
- LPR militiaman died of horrific 'blunt body trauma' in Ukrainian prison
- Cops accused of abuse are tapped to lead Chicago police's 'implicit bias' training
- Former DHS special agent who fought sex trafficking says 'enough politics, build the wall for children'
- Not The Onion: 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents for having him without his consent
- Vegans lacking sense of humor furious at Hyundai for its Super Bowl commercial that bashes vegan dinner parties
- UK: Islamic school still enforcing gender segregation, uses texts "encouraging violence against women"
- These McCarthyite accusations benefit no one and harm everyone
- Users slam YouTube for considering removal of 'dislike' button
- Canada bars alternative media outlets from Lima Group's meeting to plot strategy against Venezuela
- Israel has begun constructing the overground part of barrier around Gaza strip
- Three arrested, including teen, in Wisconsin over death of 7yo boy
- Performance gap: Migrants' children in Swedish schools are increasingly segregated - survey
- Is the Venezuelan "opposition" starting to break down?
- Totalitarian Left eats its own, this time it's young adult fiction authors
- Nurse reportedly investigated in Kelsey Berreth case may have struck plea deal, fiance charged with murder
- Intelligence firms and informants help police gear up for protests against the Line 3 oil pipeline
- Stunning cultural center to open in Russia's Black Sea city of Sevastopol
- Mysterious stone structures discovered in Western Sahara
- How Vladimir Putin's favorite remote resort joined Russia... twice!
- 1919-2019: UK still promotes anti-Russian campaign after 100 years
- Archaeologists discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya, Egypt
- Handwritten parchments about King Arthur, Merlin and the Holy Grail discovered in university library
- Kweneng: 200-year-old lost city discovered under South African foliage
- The complete guide to the NY Times' support for US-backed coups in Latin America
- Former Carter aide: Barbara Walters boasted of love affairs with Israeli ministers while covering Camp David
- Siberia's Denisova cave continues to shed light on enigmatic extinct human species
- German archaeologist on the latest research at Gobekli Tepe
- Amnesty International's problematic collaboration with UK and US intelligence
- Forgotten history: New documentary explores the Finders conspiracy
- New documentary accuses Belgian mercenary of killing Dag Hammarskjold
- Washington's long and bloody history of violent intervention in Latin America
- The Jeddas: Algeria's ancient pyramid tombs still shrouded in mystery
- Inquiry: Who or what brought down Dag Hammarskjöld
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- The Milky Way shown to be torqued into s-shape
- Physicists create exotic electron liquid stable at room temperatures
- Nanoparticles: Potential promoters of cancer metastasis
- Darwinism still a theory in crisis as anomalies accumulate
- Self-driving cars will cruise the streets to avoid parking fees and traffic havoc will ensue
- Stem cell dental implants grow new teeth in 2 months
- Study shows brain can continue to learn even during deep sleep
- Comet Iwamoto fast approaching Earth
- Oumuamua a debris of disintegrated interstellar comet says latest study
- First pics of Russia's new autonomous 'Hunter' drone appear online
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Mind the Gaps: Locating the Intelligence in Evolution and Design
- Russian Navy receives system that 'blinds the enemy'
- Existence of alien life 'much more likely than previously thought' - NASA admin
- 'Artificial diet systems' Rigging the science of GMO ecotoxicity
- In Cambrian Explosion Debate, Intelligent Design Wins by Default
- Physics experiment leads to 1st quantum entanglement of living organisms
- A step closer to self-aware robots
- Sonar may provoke suicidal behaviour says study
- Physicists create a flying army of laser Schrödinger's cats
- Secrets of sepsis may lie in rare white blood cells
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unprecedented floods Australia - Winter lightning Europe
- Snowstorm batters northern Japan
- Landslide kills at least 17 at Guinea gold mine
- Sierra blizzard drops so much snow that some ski resorts close - 9 feet at June Mountain, California
- Chaos in Czech Republic amid heavy snowfall and blackouts
- So much for 'global warming': Record cold forces rethink on climate change
- Unrelenting rain causes floods, mudslides and evacuations in Southern California
- Lava flow from Indonesia's Karangetang volcano forces evacuations
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Most amazing aspect of the "Polar Vortex"
- Fierce wind rocks gondolas at ski resort in the French Pyrenees
- Weather service: 'Life threatening situation' at Lake Tahoe - blizzard warning in effect
- Signs and Portents: Rare piglet born with two heads, two snouts and three eyes in the Phillipines
- Landslide after heavy rainfall kills at least 11 on Bolivian highway
- Ten people killed as series of avalanches hit the Alps
- Heatwave envelopes southeastern Brazil
- Seismic swarm in progress between southern Cascadia and northern San Andreas Faults
- Winter is wreaking havoc on electric vehicles
- North Eastern Australia hit by 'once-in-a-century' flood
- Sinkholes open up in within days of each other in Los Angeles and Chile
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report up to 34 inches of fresh snow - more in the forecast
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball seen over England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Best of the Web: Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- Bright meteor fireball seen over the province of Albacete, Spain
- Loud boom, rumble heard in Panama City Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles residents and homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Timing is everything: New discoveries in circadian rhythms provide insight into cancer treatment
- Links between gut microbes and depression strengthened
- Green chiretta (Andrographis) functions as a natural remedy for the treatment of the common cold
- Top tips to avoid pharmaceutical injury
- SOTT Focus: What's Really Behind The Plant-based Diet Agenda?
- Everything you need to know about CBD
- Sewage plants spread unregulated toxins across landscape
- Chronic exposure: Diapers and menstrual pads are exposing babies and women to hormone-disrupting, toxic chemicals
- Toxic profit: Lancet partners with poison makers to give food advice
- Dr. Davis: Ten reasons to never eat gluten-free processed foods
- Hemp 101: The incredibly versatile plant
- Public enemy number 1 is... bread
- 16 ounces of sauerkraut is equal to 8 bottles of probiotics
- The modern tragedy of fake cancer cures
- Health Canada is 'dead wrong' to OK weedkiller glyphosate, American lawyers say
- Typhus epidemic worsens in Los Angeles as city Prosecutor contracts disease
- Drugs in the environment: The importance of properly disposing of unused medications
- Let them eat more fat? Researcher argues that a balance of types of fat is the key
- Yale Researchers continue to promote vaccines after discovering a correlation between vaccinations and mental illness
- Lab-created milk? California scientists developing cow-free dairy milk from GMO yeast and 3D printed milk proteins
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
On legitimacy
Quote of the Day
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
- Henry Louis Mencken
Recent Comments
If you wish to eat no flesh that's your choice you can pretend to be a herbivore, for those who choose to eat all flesh that's your choice you can...
The French thinker Bernard-Henri Lévy ... If you think about it, the last name is not french. Actually not even European at all. One might guess...
S!! Sheesh!! And naaaaa.... once or twice i sensed 'he's scared of my Kat' ;) and once you suckered up to some new twat that had just joined the...
Paris Fire [Link] #astrology
I think everyone in India should be sued for procreating...