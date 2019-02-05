© AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ

A bill calling for withdrawal of US troops from Iraq may become one of the first to be debated by the national parliament after the recess, a member of the Fatah Alliance, the second-largest political force in the legislature, told Sputnik., which will lead to withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country. Iraqi President Barham Salih also noted that Washington did not request permission from Baghdad to deploy US troops to the country in order to "watch" Tehran."After Trump's inappropriate and irresponsible statements, the bill on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, including those of the United States, will be one of the priorities during the upcoming session. I believe it will be one of the first to be put to the vote," Ahmed Asadi said."If the parliament feels that some wrong decisions are being made [by the government], we will certainly oppose these decisions, not with a view to weakening the government, but with a view to returning its work to the right path," he added.The newly-elected Iraqi parliament broke for recess in late December, the second session is expected to open in late February.