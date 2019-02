© Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Just when you thought you'd heard it all.A 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents - with whom he admits to having a good relationship - because they brought him into the world without his consent.LOL. Really?Really.Raphael Samuel of New Delhi said that children aren't indebted to their parents and that children should ask their mothers and fathers "for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you.""Other Indian people must know that it is an option not to have children, and to ask your parents for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you," he explained.Samuel even went on to compare childbearing to both kidnapping and slavery.One photo reads, "A good parent puts the child above its wants and needs," but "the child itself is a want of the parent."On Monday, Samuel shared a video titled, "Infertile is SEXY!!" Samuel shared another video on Sunday titled, "DON'T respect your parents, unless you want to."India, with more than 1.3 billion people, is the second-most populated country in the world, not far behind China."The problem lies in the distribution of the carbon footprint in India," Dr. Chandra Bhushan, director of the Centre for Science and Environment, told the outlet. "For the bottom 50 percent of the population, their carbon footprint is less than half a tonne. Meanwhile, the carbon footprint for the top 10 percent is about 6 tonnes."The Print featured a 2009 study that reported that a person's "carbon legacy" for one single child can produce "20 times more greenhouse gas than a person would save by driving a high-mileage car, recycling, [and] using energy-efficient appliances and light bulbs," and noted that not having children is the biggest way to reduce a carbon footprint on the earth.