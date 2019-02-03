Poorly Designed Food Production Negatively Impacts the Environment

EAT-Lancet Commission Goals Are Far-Reaching, but Results Fall Short

"[A] global, nonprofit startup dedicated to transforming our global food system through sound science, impatient disruption and novel partnerships ... founded by the Stordalen Foundation, Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Wellcome Trust to catalyze a food system transformation.

To ensure success, we connect and partner across science, policy, business and civil society to achieve five urgent and radical transformations by 2050."

EAT-Lancet Commission Promotes Vegetarian-Based Diet

"The new commission will, for the first time, scientifically assess whether a global transformation to a food system delivering healthy diets from sustainable food systems to a growing world population is possible, and what implications it might have for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement."

Lack of Nutrition in EAT-Lancet Diet May Increase Your Risk of Disease

"We quantitatively describe a universal healthy reference diet to provide a basis for estimating the health and environmental effects of adopting an alternative diet to standard current diets, many of which are high in unhealthy foods."

"I would not mention this nutrient but for the comment in Table 1 that animal items can be replaced with plant protein options and these will not provide any B12. (There is an amusing error on page 16 of the 51-page report. It says 'The only exception is vitamin B12 that is low in animal-based diets.' I think they mean plant-based diets!)"

"The RDAs for vegetarians are 1.8 times higher than for people who eat meat. This is because heme iron from meat is more bioavailable than nonheme iron from plant-based foods, and meat, poultry, and seafood increase the absorption of nonheme iron."

Sustainable, Regenerative Farming Practices Actually Feed the Land

What Can You Do?

"Homeowners should be producing their own food. Even if you just have a patio. It's amazing the amount of vegetables you can produce even in that setting. Why not do that? I'm going to show you our small garden, which produces enough vegetables for four families for the entire year. It doesn't require a large area."

Sources and References