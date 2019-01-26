however, any fact that impinges on their present policy is conveniently brushed aside.

Nauman Sadiq is an Islamabad-based attorney, columnist and geopolitical analyst focused on the politics of Af-Pak and Middle East regions, neocolonialism and petro-imperialism.

Lately, it has become a habit of Orientalist apologists of Western imperialism to offer reductive historical and theological explanations for the Sunni-Shi'a conflict in the Middle East region in order to cover up the blowback of ill-conceived Western military interventions and proxy wars that have ignited the flames of internecine conflict in the Islamic world.Some self-anointed "Arabists" of the mainstream media posit that the division goes all the way back to the founding of Islam, 1400 years ago, and contend that the conflict emerged during the reign of the fourth caliph, Ali bin Abi Talib, in the seventh century A.D.One wonders what would be the American-led war on terror's explanation of such "erudite" historians of Islam, that the cause of "the clash of civilizations" between Christians and Muslims can be found in the Crusades when Richard the Lionheart and Saladin were skirmishing in the Levant and exchanging courtesies at the same time.The fact of the matter is that,Saudi Arabia, which has been vying for power as the leader of Sunni bloc against the Shi'a-led Iran in regional geopolitics, was ambivalent about the invasion of Iraq by the Bush Administration in 2003, desperate to both appease Washington and not be seen as providing a territorial base for the US attack.The Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein constituted a Sunni Arab bulwark against Iranian influence in the Arab world. But after Saddam was ousted from power in 2003, and subsequently when elections held in Iraq swept Shi'a-dominated parties to power, Iraq has since been led by a Shi'a-majority government that has become a steadfast regional ally of Iran. Consequently, Iran's sphere of influence now extends all the way from territorially-contiguous Iraq and Syria to Lebanon and the Mediterranean coast.Moreover, during the invasion of Iraq in 2003,. And during the occupation years from 2003 to 2011, the once-dominant Sunni minority was politically marginalized, which further exacerbated ethnic and sectarian divisions in Iraq.The Saudi royal family was resentful of Iran's encroachment on the traditional Arab heartland. Therefore, when protests broke out against the Shi'a-led Syrian government in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011, the Gulf states along with their regional Sunni allies, Turkey and Jordan, and their Western patrons, gradually militarized the protests to dismantle the Iranian resistance axis.Reportedly, Syria's pro-Assad militias are comprised of local militiamen as well as Shi'a foreign fighters from Lebanon, Iraq, Iran and even the Hazara Shi'as from as far away as Afghanistan and Pakistan. And similarly, Sunni jihadists from all over the region have also been flocking to the Syrian battlefield for the last eight years.Notwithstanding, in order to create a semblance of objectivity and fairness, American policymakers and analysts are always willing toIn the case of the creation of the Islamic State, for instance, the US policy analysts are willing to concede that invading Iraq back in 2003 was a mistake which radicalized Iraqi society, exacerbated sectarian divisions and gave birth to an unrelenting Sunni insurgency against the heavy-handed and discriminatory policies of the Shi'a-led Iraqi government.Similarly, War on Terror-era political commentators also "generously" accept the fact that the Cold War-era policy of nurturing al-Qaeda and myriads of Afghan so-called "freedom fighters" against the erstwhile Soviet Union was a mistake, because all those faits accomplis have no bearing on their present policy.The mainstream media's spin-doctors conveniently forget, however, thatin the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa.The border between Syria and Iraq is highly porous and poorly guarded. The Obama administration's policy of nurturing militants against the Syrian government was bound to have its blowback in Iraq sooner or later. Therefore, as soon as the Islamic State consolidated its gains in Syria, it overran Mosul and Anbar in Iraq in early 2014, from where the US had withdrawn most of its troops only a couple of years previously in December 2011.Apart from Syria and Iraq, two other flashpoints of Sunni-Shi'a conflict in the Middle East region are Bahrain and Yemen. When peaceful protests broke out against the Sunni monarchy in Bahrain by the Shi'a majority population in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011,Similarly, when the Iran-backed Houthis, who are, religiously, also an offshoot of Shi'a Islam, overran Sana'a in September 2014,in March 2015.The nature of the conflict in Yemen is sectarian to the extent that, last year,s.The revelation hardly comes as a surprise though because, after all, aFurthermore, according to Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights, 509 Shi'a Muslims belonging to the Hazara ethnic group have been killed in Pakistan's western city of Quetta since 2013. Although a southern Punjab-based sectarian militant outfit, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, frequently claims responsibility for the massacre of Hazaras in Quetta, such claims are often misleading.The hub of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi's power mostly lies in Punjab, whereas the Balochistan province's provincial metropolis Quetta, which is almost a three-hour drive from the Af-Pak border at Chaman, is regarded as the center of the Taliban's activities.After the American invasion and occupation of Afghanistan in 2001 with the help of the Northern Alliance, the top leadership of the Taliban mostly settled in Quetta and its adjoining rural areas and Afghan refugee camps, hence it is called the Quetta Shura Taliban.In order to understand the casus belli of the Taliban-Hazara conflict, it's worth noting that the leadership of the Hazara ethnic group has always taken the side of the Tajik and Uzbek-led Northern Alliance against the Pashtun-led Taliban.The Taliban has committed several massacres of the Hazara people in Afghanistan, particularly following the 1997 massacre of 3,000 Taliban prisoners by the Uzbek warlord Abdul Malik Pahlawan in Mazar-i-Sharif. Subsequently, thousands of Hazaras were massacred by the Taliban in the same city in August 1998 for betraying the Taliban.The Hazara people are an ethnically Uzbek, Dari (Afghan Persian)-speaking ethnic group native to the Hazarajat region in central Afghanistan, but roughly 600,000 Hazaras also live in Quetta, Pakistan. Although the conflict between the Taliban and Hazaras might appear religious and sectarian,, as I have already described.Now,. If the Sunni and Shi'a Muslims were so thirsty for each other's blood since the founding of Islam, then how come they managed to survive as distinct sectarian groups for 1400 years?The fact of the matter is that,More significantly, however, the Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988 between the Sunni and Baathist-led Iraq, and a Shi'a-led Iran after the 1979 Khomeini revolution, engendered acrimony and hostility between the Sunni and Shi'a communities of the region for the first time in modern history.And finally, the conflict has been further exacerbated in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, when the Western powers and their regional client states once again took advantage of the opportunity and