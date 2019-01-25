The fatalities occurred in in the Principality of Asturias, a region of northwest Spain. One of the victims was swept away by flooding from an overflowing river in Tineo. The other victims died in separate incidents in Laviana, Mieres and Salas when their vehicles were either swept from the roads or caught in landslides.
The Asturias Emergency Coordination Centre said it received a total of 2,205 calls for assistance during the severe weather. Emergency services evacuated around 40 people from a hospital in Arriondas on Thursday 24 January due to flooding.
Several roads and schools were also closed. On 24 January the Government of Asturias said emergency workers were attending around 160 incidents of flooding and storm damage.
Regional government delegates visited Laviana and Mieres on 24 January to assess the damage.
Rivers and rainfall
According to figures from Spain's AEMET, Aller in Asturias recorded 220.6mm of rain in 3 days to 24 January.
Several rivers in the region also exceeded alert levels, in particular the Narcea River at Quinzanas, the Sella River at Arriondas and the Nalón River at El Condado.
