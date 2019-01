© Reuters / NASA

The elemental building-blocks of life arrived on Earth when it collided with a "Mars-sized planet" 4.4 billion years ago - an impact that also created the Moon, a new study has found.In a collision with Earth, the volatile materials could transfer from the Mars-sized planet to Earth's surface, but wouldn't permeate to its core, which does not interact with its outer layers. This model solves a mystery that has puzzled geologists for decades regarding why these vital elements exist in all layers of Earth except its molten core."The core doesn't interact with the rest of Earth, but everything above it, the mantle, the crust, the hydrosphere and the atmosphere, are all connected," explained Damanveer Grewal, lead author of the study, which was published in Science Advances. "Material cycles between them.""Ours is the first scenario that can explain the timing and delivery in a way that is consistent with all of the geochemical evidence," said Rajdeep Dasgupta, co-author of the study.