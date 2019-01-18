© Steve Parsons/PA Wire



The Duke of Edinburgh is recovering following a horrific car crash that saw his car overturn.Prince Philip was left "shocked and shaken" but unhurt following the collision on the A149 near Sandringham, Norfolk, yesterday afternoon.Motorist Roy Warne witnesses the crash and has told how he helped the 97-year-old get out of his wrecked Land Rover through the sunroof.He said the Range Rover collided with another vehicle before rolling all the way over and coming to a rest on its side.Mr Warne, 75, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:"I went to the other car. There was a baby in the back and, with another man, we got the baby out. Then I went to the black car to help and realised it was the Duke of Edinburgh."Asked if Philip was trapped, Mr Warne said: "Yes, he was. I asked him to move his left leg and that freed his right leg and then I helped him get out."Describing how he helped the duke from his car, Mr Warne told Today: "The roof was where the window should have been, because it was on its side. I think I helped him out through either the sunroof or the front windscreen, but I'm a bit blurred about that.""There was a little bit of blood and one of the royal entourage gave me a wipe to wipe my hands," he said.Mr Warne said the duke was able to stand and walk immediately after getting out of the car.When asked what the duke said, he replied: "I can't remember, but it was nothing rude. He was obviously shaken, and then he went and asked if everyone else was all right."Describing how he assisted the occupants of the other car involved, he said: "The person in the car behind me also stopped and a passenger from that car actually took the baby in his arms after we had freed it from the baby harness."One of them had a broken arm. They were very shaken. One of them was the mother of the child and she was quite upset."He added: "I think there's no doubt that it was hit (by the duke's car). That's my recollection."I didn't see it come from the side road, I saw it careering and tumbling across the road and ending up on the other side. It would take a massive force and it had rolled on the other side as well."Two women needed hospital treatment after the crash but have since been released.The full statement from Buckingham Palace, released yesterday, reads: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon."The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate."Norfolk Police is investigating the incident and a full investigation is taking place, it is understood.