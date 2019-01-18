© Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev



© Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev



"He's cute!" exclaimed Putin, after an exchange with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandr Vucic at his residence in Belgrade.The episode was one of the highlights of the warmest reception the Russian leader is likely to experience anywhere in Europe.During the visit, Vucic - in good Russian - talked about how in his home village "Russia was as loved as Serbia," spoke about how much Moscow helped Belgrade retain its military and economic independence, and promised that Putin can"rely on" the support of Serbs.Putin has previously been gifted so many puppies - including Konni, a Labrador retriever who famously scared Angela Merkel - it might seem like this is a redundant present for the Russian leader.But all such gifts have to be agreed in advance between high-level diplomats, who have previously mentioned rejecting canine gifts, so the decision to accept Pasha was also a meaningful gesture from the Kremlin.Yet there isn't always such a political message.