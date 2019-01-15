The new budget, titled "California for All," declares drinking water a "fundamental right," yet proposes to tax that "right."
"The Budget includes short-term measures to bring immediate relief to communities without safe drinking water and also proposes an ongoing sustainable funding source to address this problem into the future."The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the details of the proposed tax are unknown, however, a similar proposal was abandoned by then-Governor Jerry Brown last year after failing to garner enough support in the legislature. According to Breitbart, critics have already slammed the plan. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen is urging fellow Republicans to "take back" the state on social media, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association and the Association of California Water Agencies are saying that the state should tap into its budget surplus to pay for the needed clear water supplies.
Newsom is using the typical democrat line of "helping the poor" clean up their water as an excuse to tax what he calls a "right." And according to the Sacramento Bee, not everyone thinks taxing drinking water is a bad idea.
"We're excited," said Anja Raudabaugh, the CEO of Western United Dairymen.
"We appreciate Governor Newsom's commitment to providing long-term solutions to drinking water in our communities, and we're looking forward to providing a solution that includes certainty for our dairy producers."
Comment: Soon he will propose everyone must wear a monitor and tax every breath they take.