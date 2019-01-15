Fireball over MI
Last week, reports from states all over the Midwest started pouring in about a brilliantly bright meteor that streaked across the sky in the middle of the night.

Dan Kloosterman's home security camera in Byron Center was facing in just the right direction to catch the glorious sight at 3:10 a.m. Friday. In Plainfield Township, Christine Ford's security camera got the image from another angle.

The video verifies several reports filed with the Amercian Meteor Society of a fireball meteor that night.
According to the society, a meteor is considered a "fireball" if it is exceptionally bright, or as bright as the planet Venus, in the night sky. The video submitted to 24 Hour News 8 is exceptionally bright.

As with most fireball meteors when the sky is at least partially clear, reports have come in from several states.
Most meteors occur in the thermosphere of the atmosphere, but slow, bright meteors like the one seen Friday could make it closer to the ground than that. According to the American Meteor Society, most meteors travel at speeds ranging from 25,000 mph to 160,000 mph.

If you happen to see a fireball meteor through our mostly cloudy West Michigan skies, be sure to report it here and send any photos or video you get to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

