Aerial view of Anak Krakatau island 11 Jan 2019
James Reynold visited the island recently and published the following video of the completely reshaped island of Anak Krakatau:

- The crater area has closed to become a lake which showed steaming (no explosions have been recorded since yesterday, as the activity has continued to calm down, perhaps only temporarily).

- The forest on the island is completely destroyed by ash fall and surges, but still visible.

Video: