Krakatau volcano update: Spectacular aerial video of Anak Krakatoa now with crater lake
Volcano Discovery
Sun, 13 Jan 2019 11:31 UTC
James Reynold visited the island recently and published the following video of the completely reshaped island of Anak Krakatau:
- The crater area has closed to become a lake which showed steaming (no explosions have been recorded since yesterday, as the activity has continued to calm down, perhaps only temporarily).
- The forest on the island is completely destroyed by ash fall and surges, but still visible.
Video:
- The crater area has closed to become a lake which showed steaming (no explosions have been recorded since yesterday, as the activity has continued to calm down, perhaps only temporarily).
- The forest on the island is completely destroyed by ash fall and surges, but still visible.
Video:
Liberty Leading the People, remixed
