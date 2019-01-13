© Del-Ton, Inc



Hamas is offering a million-dollar reward to anyone who can reveal the identities of Israeli commandos who took part in a failed operation in Gaza that sparked an intense cross-border fire fight between Palestinians and the IDF.Following months of preparation for their mission,a spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said, in a televised statement on Saturday.Despite all their efforts to sneak into the enclave undetected and using vehicles belonging to a local charity, Hamas managed to spot the special forces and attempted to pin the enemy down in a tense gunfire exchange, the spokesman claimed, broadcasting surveillance footage of the alleged Israeli team driving through Khan Younis.Still images of drills and machine saws were presented as evidence of Hamas' claims. The militant group is now offering aOutgoing IDF chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot, acknowledged thatHowever, speaking to Channel 10 news on Saturday night, he commended the "heroic actions" of the IDF unit which he claimed not only managed to retreat almost safely - but alsoSaturday's statement by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades is Hamas' second attempt to shed light on the details of the botched IDF mission.on the issue, reportedly appealing to news networks not to republish the images.The IDF mission in Khan Younis, in which a Hamas commander and an Israeli lieutenant colonel were killed, triggered the worst flare-up of violence since the 2014 Gaza war. The two-day escalation witnessed more than 400 Palestinian rockets launched against Israel, while the IDF retaliated by striking more than 150 targets in Gaza.