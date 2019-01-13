Dan Plante
© KUSI
KUSI reporter Dan Plante
San Diego's KUSI News just DESTROYED CNN's last bit of remaining credibility on Thursday!

CNN asked local San Diego KUSI newsroom for the community's view on the border wall with Mexico. KUSI reporter Dan Plante told them it's not an issue in the community and the current barrier does in fact work!

So CNN buried the story. They refused to air the report!

On Thursday night KUSI called them out!

On Friday morning CNN defended their decision to nix the truth from their reports.
Wow!

Arthur Schwartz says it best:

"Think about the arrogance it must take to lecture another news outlet about what is and isn't news."