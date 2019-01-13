Puppet Masters
Israel responds to rocket fire, strikes Gaza Strip
RT
Sat, 12 Jan 2019 21:40 UTC
Israeli warplanes carried out at least two raids on the Gaza Strip, the IDF has confirmed. The IDF noted that Israel holds the "terrorist organization" in control of the enclave to be responsible for anything happening there, including all missile attacks, and "will continue operating to defend Israeli civilians."
Meanwhile, witnesses described the strikes as an "unusually heavy" response to a single rocket, that was presumably fired by Hamas militants and landed in the deserted area of southern Israel earlier in the day, resulting in no reported damage or casualties.
Militant groups in the Gaza strip, including Hamas, have warned the IDF on Saturday that should Tel Aviv attack the enclave they "will escalate the confrontation with Israel."
In November, Israel struck a ceasefire deal with the leadership of Gaza following an intense two-day border confrontation, triggered by a botched Israeli special forces raid into the strip. Within that time Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine launched over 400 rockets and projectiles into southern Israel, while the IDF responded by striking over 150 targets in the enclave.
Comment: Why would Hamas fire off only one rocket? Seems plausible Israel provoked itself. There is a pattern, see this post from 2016: Israel strikes Gaza targets in response to single rocket which caused no damage
See also: