Israel airstrike
© Reuters/Ahmed Zakot/File
Israel airstrike on Gaza City
Israeli jets and artillery targeted multiple sites in Khan Younis and east of Gaza city, according to media reports and witnesses, apparently targeting Hamas positions, after the IDF said a projectile had been fired at Israel.

Israeli warplanes carried out at least two raids on the Gaza Strip, the IDF has confirmed. The IDF noted that Israel holds the "terrorist organization" in control of the enclave to be responsible for anything happening there, including all missile attacks, and "will continue operating to defend Israeli civilians."
Meanwhile, witnesses described the strikes as an "unusually heavy" response to a single rocket, that was presumably fired by Hamas militants and landed in the deserted area of southern Israel earlier in the day, resulting in no reported damage or casualties.

Militant groups in the Gaza strip, including Hamas, have warned the IDF on Saturday that should Tel Aviv attack the enclave they "will escalate the confrontation with Israel."


In November, Israel struck a ceasefire deal with the leadership of Gaza following an intense two-day border confrontation, triggered by a botched Israeli special forces raid into the strip. Within that time Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine launched over 400 rockets and projectiles into southern Israel, while the IDF responded by striking over 150 targets in the enclave.