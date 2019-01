© Reuters/Benoit Tessier



A bakery on the Rue de Trévise, a street in central Paris, caught fire after the blast. The explosion occurred around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday as city police braced themselves for the 9th consecutive weekend of Yellow Vest protests.At least 20 people were injured when a major gas explosion ripped through a bakery on the Rue de Trévise, a street in the 9th district of Paris this morning, BFMTV reported . This street is located in the heart of France's capital, near the famed Grands Boulevards and the Musée Grévin, a wax museum.Police have urged residents to avoid the area.and has nothing to do with the ongoing yellow vests protests in Paris , the broadcaster added.According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a bakery caught fire after the blast. Emergency services have arrived at the scene.WeAreChange had a journalist in the area who filed a live report:Meanwhile, a hundred of protesters gathered in front of the Finance Ministry in the morning for what will be the ninth weekend of anti-government rallies since last November.