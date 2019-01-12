paris bakery explostion
© Reuters/Benoit Tessier
Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris
A bakery on the Rue de Trévise, a street in central Paris, caught fire after the blast. The explosion occurred around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday as city police braced themselves for the 9th consecutive weekend of Yellow Vest protests.

At least 20 people were injured when a major gas explosion ripped through a bakery on the Rue de Trévise, a street in the 9th district of Paris this morning, BFMTV reported. This street is located in the heart of France's capital, near the famed Grands Boulevards and the Musée Grévin, a wax museum.


Police have urged residents to avoid the area.



According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak and has nothing to do with the ongoing yellow vests protests in Paris, the broadcaster added.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a bakery caught fire after the blast. Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

WeAreChange had a journalist in the area who filed a live report:


Meanwhile, a hundred of protesters gathered in front of the Finance Ministry in the morning for what will be the ninth weekend of anti-government rallies since last November.