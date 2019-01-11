The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is calling out "generation snowflake," saying people are "looking for a reason to be offended" in today's world.

"I don't have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it," the 46-year-old "Jumanji" actor said in an interview with the United Kingdom's Daily Star, published Friday.

"That's democracy," added Johnson, a former WWE wrestler.

"So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended," Johnson said.

"If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for," Johnson said. The Hollywood star didn't cite any specific instances of what he was referring to.

"We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years," Johnson told the publication. "People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want."

"That can only be a good thing - but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards," the performer said.

Johnson, a registered independent, has repeatedly flirted with a potential political run over the years. In July, the entertainer said while he "seriously considered" a 2020 White House bid, running for office in the next presidential election was "not possible" for him.

"It's a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There's a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it's not possible in 2020," Johnson told Vanity Fair.