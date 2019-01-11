Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Today on the Health and Wellness Show, we welcome back to the show Doctors of acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Linnéa Snyder (L.Ac. MSTCM) and James Lovinsky (L.Ac. MSTCM).Linnéa was first drawn to acupuncture after receiving it as a teenager and noticing its widespread effects. Most notably, she loves the way it balances one's nervous-system and can clear emotional build-up without the necessity of attaching or sharing about the feelings or pain. Linnéa is interested in women's health, psycho-emotional disorders and stress induced illnesses. James came upon acupuncture during a very stressful period in his life. After trying several modalities to treat his own stress-induced health concerns, he settled on acupuncture. Upon changing his career and beginning acupuncture school he realized that Chinese medicine offered many treatments that could give patients an alternative to drugs and surgery. James is interested in pain management, digestive disorders and psycho-emotional health.Linnéa and James practice at their clinic, Opus Total Health, in West Greenwich, RI (Opus Total Health - Its your life... live it in health!). They treat patients from all walks of life with acupuncture, bodywork, Chinese herbal medicine and diet and nutrition therapy.Join us for a fascinating discussion about acupuncture, Chinese medicine and somatic therapy. And stayed tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be human history from a cat's perspective.01:23:25