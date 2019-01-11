Tragedy has hit Chipinge after six people were struck to death by lightning bolts this evening.Four people died at Carta farm while two others met the same fate at Watershed farm near Mandikise Prison in Chipinge.Meanwhile, heavy rains have destroyed part of the roofing at Beitbridge border post.Immigration officials have, however, confirmed that operations have not been affected.This also comes amid reports that homes in nearby Mtetengwe village, staff houses at clinic have also been destroyed.