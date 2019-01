© Sputnik / Anton Denisov



The growth rate of the Russian economy increased last year, while inflation remained low, the World Bank said in its 2019 World Economic Outlook. said the report.The World Bank pointed out that Russia and other oil exporters "maintained steady growth in 2018, supported by a rise in oil prices."In Russia, "growth has been resilient, supported by private consumption and exports," the bank said, projecting a short-term slowdown this year to 1.5 percent.In 2020 and 2021, the bank expects an increase in the growth rate of Russia's GDP to 1.8 percent.In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2019 to 1.8 percent.