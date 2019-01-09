Earth Changes
Man mutilated by 3 rottweilers dies in Madrid
Taylor Collins
Euro Weekly
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 12:17 UTC
Euro Weekly
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 12:17 UTC
The incident reportedly occurred on Calle Villaverde de Vallecas.
The victim, who had Alzheimer's disease, passed away last night (Monday) at the La Paz Hospital.
The deceased was said to have had very serious injuries - his arms were in a 'catastrophic condition' and both of his legs had been torn.
The owner of the Rottweilers was arrested a few hours after the incident occurred as none of the dogs had been microchipped and the animal documentation was not in order.
The dogs, which where loose, were moved to the Emergency Veterinary Service of Madrid in Aluche.
According to reports, the dogs were kept in a fenced outside patio of a ceramics and cements business located at 470 Embajadores street, near the Villaverde/Vallecas junction road.
