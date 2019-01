© (l) Global Look Press / Peter Hartenfelser; (r) Facebook / afd.hb



"even against the AfD."

Just last week, the party's Doebeln office in the eastern state of Saxony was targeted by an explosion

Magnitz was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after suffering a serious head injury following a "politically-motivated attempted assassination," Bremen AfD said in a statement, posting a graphic image of the injured chairman.Armed with wooden sticks, the three men beat the politician repeatedly on the head and kicked him while he was already on the groundAccording to the statement, the attack took place immediately after Magnitz left the New Year's reception near Bremen's Goetheplatz."Today is a black day for democracy in Germany," the AfD said, noting that Magnitz remains in serious condition. "He was beaten half dead," AfD national spokesman Jörg Meuthen wrote on Twitter, calling the assault a "cowardly and disgusting plot."As police continue their hunt for the attackers, German politicians have begun condemning the brutality of the incident. "I hope the perpetrators will soon be investigated & sentenced," saidAuthorities have yet to determine the motives behind the attack, but, which the AfD leadership denounced as an attack on democracy.The Alternative for Germany became a major political force in Germany in 2017, when the party won 12.6 percent of the vote in federal elections, entering the Bundestag for the first time with 94 seats.