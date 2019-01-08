Society's Child
Yellow Vest protester seen pounding riot cop turns out to be ex-champion boxer of France (UPDATE)
RT
Mon, 07 Jan 2019 10:39 UTC
Former light heavyweight champion of France, Christophe Dettinger, was filmed repeatedly punching the officer, who was wielding a baton and a shield, as the protest turned violent on on a bridge in central Paris on Saturday. Video footage of the incident went viral over the weekend, leading to the boxer's identification by police.
Police were forced to retreat as Dettinger vaulted onto the bridge and repeatedly punched the officer despite the cop being fully clad in protective riot armor. Separate footage of a different scuffle shows the same man repeatedly kicking and punching another officer while he lay on the ground.
The French police union revealed on Twitter that, thanks to footage posted on social media, the attacker had been identified.
"Sir, you who punched a colleague on the ground, you have been identified. For a boxer, you do not respect a lot of rules. We will teach you those of the penal code," the tweet read.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner described the attack as "cowardly and intolerable," announcing via Twitter that the suspect had turned himself in to investigators, adding that he will "have to answer for his actions in court.''
However, supporters of the Yellow Vest movement have labeled Dettinger a hero who was simply 'beating' officers at their own game.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Ruth 2019-01-07T23:52:45Z
I'm not surprised it took them very little time to identify him, he throws punches like a professional boxer.
taonow · 2019-01-08T01:05:56Z
Yeah, cowardly. Facing down a whole squad of masked, armored/armed terrorists with your bare hands and face. Coward. Who were the cowards again?
strategery · 2019-01-08T12:38:05Z
They need thousands more just like him.
Bravo! The people have their celeb to embolden them in their fight! And who more to symbolize a fight than a boxer?
Bravo! The people have their celeb to embolden them in their fight! And who more to symbolize a fight than a boxer?
sbc · 2019-01-08T13:07:49Z
He hit their riot shield. That is all. What pussies the French police are.
Latest News
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- UK military will carry out deconstruction work on part of Skripal's house - reports
- Swarms of locusts devastate crops in Mexico
- Food additive linked to celiac disease: Transglutaminase
- German MP of right-wing AfD brutally beaten in "politically-motivated attempted assassination"
- Best of the Web: US fake news blames Russia in US diplomat attack in Cuba. Culprits were most likely crickets
- Yellow Vest protester seen pounding riot cop turns out to be ex-champion boxer of France (UPDATE)
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Birmingham mayor claims Angela Davis lost civil rights award due to 'local Jewish pressure'
- California Governor Newsom vows "sanctuary to all who seek it" at inauguration
- Hundreds of yellow vest protesters caravan across Manitoba
- American Psychological Association considers 'traditional masculinity' to be 'harmful'
- Why Russia isn't worried about lower oil prices
- Volcano erupts on remote Papua New Guinea island
- Canada: The carbon tax isn't the end goal - what comes next will be even wilder, like a meat tax
- Number of people with dementia doubled in just 26 years
- Europe weather pattern generates feet of snow, coastal flooding and even Middle East dust
- Heavy snow prompts state of emergency in Germany
- Six supernovae and three planets discovered by TESS
- The Zeller-Nikolov climate discovery: Carbon dioxide has no measurable effect on planetary temperature
- UK military will carry out deconstruction work on part of Skripal's house - reports
- German MP of right-wing AfD brutally beaten in "politically-motivated attempted assassination"
- Best of the Web: US fake news blames Russia in US diplomat attack in Cuba. Culprits were most likely crickets
- California Governor Newsom vows "sanctuary to all who seek it" at inauguration
- Why Russia isn't worried about lower oil prices
- Canada: The carbon tax isn't the end goal - what comes next will be even wilder, like a meat tax
- Netanyahu's 'dramatic' announcement devolves into whiny snoozefest about his corruption scandal
- Trump's neocons are blatantly reversing his Syria withdrawal plan
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal #22: France's New Year's Revolution - Trump Battles War Party
- French PM says new, tougher laws on unauthorized protests coming in wake of Yellow Vest clashes
- Kurdish SDF spokesperson: deal with Syria 'inevitable'
- Cracks are appearing in mainstream media's 'perpetual war' machine
- Trump on Europe: You're vassals and I don't care
- Syria: Western rogue states must confess crimes against humanity, be held accountable
- Robert Reich: American democracy seems rigged...it is
- US Marines have entered the Black Sea 'to reassure our NATO allies and partners'
- Ocasio-Cortez booed by colleagues the first time she speaks in congress
- 'Creepy Uncle Joe' thinks he's the only Democrat that can defeat Trump in 2020
- Italy is renovating its embassy in Damascus with plans to reopen in near future
- US navy ship sails in disputed South China Sea amidst trade talks with Beijing
- Yellow Vest protester seen pounding riot cop turns out to be ex-champion boxer of France (UPDATE)
- Birmingham mayor claims Angela Davis lost civil rights award due to 'local Jewish pressure'
- Hundreds of yellow vest protesters caravan across Manitoba
- American Psychological Association considers 'traditional masculinity' to be 'harmful'
- Second body found in home of Democratic megadonor Ed Buck in California
- Chicago City's car racket: Seizes and sells cars over tickets, but still sticks drivers with the debt
- NAACP connects earthquake warning signs in Oregon to white supremacy
- Uber driver admits to murdering six people in 2016 shooting spree
- Illegal aliens in DACA program surged Hispanic vote, flipping GOP counties blue
- Mass US copyright expiry brings thousands of works into public domain
- Activist offering $50k reward to find murderer in shooting death of 7yo girl in Houston - Update: Race considered not a factor in shooting
- Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to accusations of groping 18yo boy
- 6-year-old Michigan girl rescued after posting photos of dead father, unconscious stepmother online
- Gov. Bill Haslam grants full clemency to Cyntoia Brown, eligible for release Aug. 7
- China unveils new flying saucer-like Sky Hawk stealth drone
- China's population forecasted to reach 1.4 billion by 2029 before starting 'unstoppable decline'
- Unseen enemy: Superbug epidemic in Gaza makes for worse conditions in treating the injured
- Chomsky's never truly earned his prestige
- Brits delighted with Russian railways, for good reason - they're civilized
- Five illegal settlers arrested in connection with October stoning murder of Aisha al-Rabi
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Red Sea: Ancient Egyptian war-elephant fortress discovery
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Six supernovae and three planets discovered by TESS
- The Zeller-Nikolov climate discovery: Carbon dioxide has no measurable effect on planetary temperature
- Origin-of-life remains enigmatic: Implausibility and researcher-intervention still haunt latest research
- First phase liquid transition found in biology
- Russia working on its largest radio telescope yet - will be deployed beyond the moon in 2020s
- Native Knowledge: From around the globe, what ecologists are learning from indigenous people about our natural world
- CRISPR: It could revolutionize everything from medicine to agriculture
- Rare Super Blood Moon will turn UK skies red on Monday, January 21
- Oumuamua data reveals intriguing possibilities
- Survival of the toughest? Holocaust survivors found to live 7 years longer than those who avoided the death camps
- Genetic traceability: Experts agree new GMOs can be detected
- Sahara swung between lush and desert conditions every 20,000 years, in sync with monsoon activity
- Genetic data on half a million Brits reveal ongoing evolution and Neanderthal legacy
- Wireless implants can now control neurons with light
- Milky Way headed towards catastrophic collision with Large Magellanic Cloud
- Space exploration first: China's probe 'lands on dark side of the moon'
- NASA's Juno mission spots dramatic volcano eruption on Jupiter moon Io
- China probe makes historic touchdown on 'dark side of the moon'
- Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor Project Soli
- Groundbreaking flyby image of Ultima Thule by New Horizons on edge of our solar system
- Swarms of locusts devastate crops in Mexico
- Volcano erupts on remote Papua New Guinea island
- Europe weather pattern generates feet of snow, coastal flooding and even Middle East dust
- Heavy snow prompts state of emergency in Germany
- 'It gets louder and quieter': Strange sounds heard in Cleveland, Tennessee
- Weekend storms deliver 3 feet of snow to Lake Tahoe ski resorts
- Five dead, two missing in snow-struck Austria - up to 3 metres accumulating in the mountains
- Rain sets off Indonesia landslide, death toll reaches 32 (UPDATE)
- Europe and the Mediterranean experienced over 500 tornadoes in 2018
- Heavy snowfall, avalanche warnings in the Sierra, California - receives up to 2 feet of snow in 24 hours
- High avalanche risk in Alps amid heavy snow - 2 dead
- Waterspout and rainbow spotted off Cyprus coast
- Waterspout forms off Santa Cruz, California
- 13,000 people stung in a week by jelly fish invasion in Queensland, Australia
- Afghanistan flash flood kills at least 30 villagers
- Thousands of hectares of crops affected by snow in Sonora, Mexico
- Strong winds, heavy snowfall hit Turkey
- Snow storm hits 17 Iranian provinces
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Jet streams pinched - desert snows USA, beach snows Mediterranean
- Indonesia's Molucca islands stuck by M6.6 earthquake
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Food additive linked to celiac disease: Transglutaminase
- Number of people with dementia doubled in just 26 years
- New Canada food guide to encourage Canadians to malnourish themselves by eating more plant-based protein
- Diabetes and obesity still on the rise - Billions spent promoting dietary guidelines hasn't made a dent
- Seasonal affective disorder: Your eye color might be why you have the 'winter blues'
- Natural Autoimmunity: Friend or Foe?
- Water fluoridation: Facts & fallacies
- Are your super-cushioned running shoes doing more harm than good?
- Scottish doctors are now issuing prescriptions to go hiking
- Childhood arthritis is becoming the 'new normal'
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: Why we're establishing an institute for scientific freedom
- Bad posture in front of your computer can lead to pain and injury - here's how to correct that
- Reviving ancestral medicine: For centuries indigenous people have been looking to nature to heal what ails
- Lab Meat: Big hype, bad investment
- Hospital in Sweden closed after patient is suspected of carrying ebola
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: IV Vitamin C: The Miracle Cure You're Not Supposed to Know About
- Sex differences are real: Men more likely to die of brain cancer
- Las Vegas man gets the flu shot - one day later he's blind and paralyzed
- Flashback: Report finds promoting low-fat diets has had 'disastrous health consequences'
- U.S. Congressman Mark Green: More research 'definitely needs to be done' on vaccines
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
Quote of the Day
Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
Only the good die young.
This feminization is a 'solution' to the widespread breakdown of families and values, which will cause even more problems. Guess what, I am a beta...
Hardly a unique operation. It's everywhere, from Chicago to Seattle corrupt organized crime has taken over the political stage, they are all just...
I think the important part is that this individual is one of the people who is actually responsible for the condition of the United States since...
Except for gun owners. He left that part out: Fricking communist pig.
Comment: The Yellow Vest protests are seeing no signs of letting up. The majority of the French want Macron OUT, and a reasonable standard of living.
Update
Former champion Christophe Dettinger has since come out and urged the Yellow Vests to 'continue the fight peacefully'. RT reports: Here is his statement on Facebook:
See also: