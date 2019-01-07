New Snow at Mammoth Mountain

New snow at Mammoth Mountain
The National Weather Service has issued avalanche warnings for the Sierra Nevada Sunday after a winter storm dumped heavy snow on the region.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area stretching south into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line from noon Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions with gale-force winds could trigger widespread avalanche activity.

Two feet (61 centimeters) of snow was reported at Mammoth Mountain 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) south of Tahoe.



More than a foot (30 cm) fell in the upper elevations around Tahoe, including 19 inches (48 cm) at Squaw Valley.

Two feet (61 centimeters) of snow was reported at Mammoth Mountain

Two feet (61 centimeters) of snow was reported at Mammoth Mountain