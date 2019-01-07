Seventeen provinces of Iran have been stricken by heavy snow storm over the past 24 hours, Rescue and Relief Organization head Morteza Salimi has said.

Snow swept across 17 provinces namely West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Isfahan, Alborz, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, North Khorasan, Fars, Semnan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Qom, Kordestan, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, and Markazi, Tasnim news agency quoted Salimi as saying on Friday.

Some 90 rescue teams comprising 320 rescue workers offered relief and rescue service, Salimi highlighted.

Meanwhile, some 4,100 who were stranded in the snow storm received relief services and 656 cars stuck in snow were released, he added.




Moreover, five provinces including Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khuzestan, Semnan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad were also inundated by flood, he added.

He went on to regret that an emergency medical technician has gone missing in Khuzestan province due to the flood.

Iran's Emergency Medical Services director Pir Hossein Kulivand said that the body of the 22-year old emergency medical technician is found.