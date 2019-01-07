© Nine

An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.6 has struck 174km north-northwest of the city of Ternate in Indonesia's Molucca islands, but there is thought to be no tsunami risk.The quake hit early on Monday local time at a depth of 60.5km and was followed by aftershocks of a magnitude of 5.0 to 5.1, the US Geological Survey said.Search and rescue agency official Samud Sergi said the quakes had not been felt in Ternate.An emergency disaster agency spokesperson in Tohomon, North Sulawesi said they felt nothing in the area and had heard of no damage or casualties.An earlier report from the USGS gave the magnitude of the quake at 7 and the depth at 10km.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a statement that, based on available data, there was no current tsunami threat from the event.The devastated country has been struck by a number of natural disasters in recent months.A tsunami, triggered by an earthquake, killed 429 people, and injured 1500 with dozens missing in Sumatra and Java on December 23.The Central Sulawesi province was hit by a 7.5 earthquake in September last year, which killed around 2000 people and flattened entire villages.The island of Lombok, close to Bali, was also struck by an earthquake in August, leaving 100 dead. Tourists were evacuated from the Gilli Islands off the coast of Bali.