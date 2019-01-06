Five people from the same family died on Thursday in the Mozambican province of Zambézia, victims of "atmospheric discharge", the Commander of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique in the district of Maganja da Costa, Vasco Mariano, said.The incident, Mariano said, happened during the night when the family - a couple and three children - were sleeping.The family lived in Massupa, in the province of Zambézia, in central Mozambique.According to Mariano, who was cited on Friday by the Agency of Information of Mozambique (AIM), "a lot of rain" fell on Thursday, accompanied by thunders and strong winds.The Mozambican authorities have registered at least 12 deaths in the centre and in the north of the country due to bad weather since October, according to the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC).During the rainy season in Mozambique, around 543 homes were partially destroyed, affecting around 2,000 people.Mozambique is cyclically hit by flooding between October and April, due to its geographic location.The government is expected to disburse 206 million meticals (€2.9 million) for a contingency plan for the 2018/2019 rainy season.Source: Macau News Agency