© Richard Kern

A bright fireball has been spotted shooting across New Zealand skies.Kiwis across the country have reported witnessing the event which occurred about 9pm on Saturday.Astronomer Dr Grant Christie, who has been working in astrology for over 50 years, told 1 NEWS he has never seen a fireball so bright.He said it appears the fireball burned out about 100km above Earth.Pauanui resident Melissa Connors told 1 News she's "buzzing" after seeing what she thinks was an asteroid shoot across the sky from Tairua to behind Mt Pauanui.