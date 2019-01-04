Ski areas in Austria have reportedOther big accumulations have been reported by theThe problem of warm temperatures causing rain at lower elevations seems to have eased too with Saalbach saying its resort-level snow has jumped from zero to 90cm in the past week or so.St Anton, with 70cm of fresh snow, has moved up to equal Solden for the deepest reported base in the country at 3.3m (11 feet).British newspapers have one again chosen to highlight the lack of fresh snow to the west in the French Alps and sought to play up the possible dangers of slopes becoming hard and icy without fresh snow but fail to mention this is 100% normal after any period without fresh snow anywhere, nor that it's dumping down on the Eastern side of Alps.