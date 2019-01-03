© Terje Bendiksby/AP



The snow mass is huge.

Weather stops rescuers from continuing search for tourists from Sweden and FinlandFour tourists from Sweden and Finland are still missing, a day after they were feared to have been swept away by an avalanche in Arctic Norway, police have said.The avalanche occurred on Wednesday in the northern Norwegian region of Troms. Three Finns and a Swede were skiing in the area and were reported to police as missing at around 1500 GMT, police said.Weather conditions did not allow rescue crew to continue their work on Thursday, although the searches were not called off.Ski tracks were spotted going into the avalanche but not coming out."Police assume that the four were taken by the avalanche," Troms police said in a statement earlier on Thursday.Source: Reuters