Youngsters have probably been playing their way into cultural competence for at least tens of thousands of years. So why are signs of children largely absent from the archaeological record?A cartoon that Biblical scholar Kristine Garroway taped up in her college dorm helps to explain kids' invisibility at ancient sites: Two men in business suits stare intently at an unidentifiable round object sitting on a table. "Hey, what's this?" asks the first guy. "I dunno, probably a toy ... or a religious object," says the second.Archaeologists have long tended to choose the second option, says Garroway, now a visiting scientist at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles.Some of these artifacts undoubtedly were used in ceremonies. But not all of them, Garroway argues.archaeologists reported in 2013. Kids must have made those somewhat unevenly shaped jars and bowls, each easily held within a child's hand, concluded Joe Uziel of the Israel Antiquities Authority in Jerusalem and independent Israeli researcher Rona Avissar Lewis in Palestine Exploration Quarterly.Unusual finds in Israel dating to around 3,000 years ago also represent children's early attempts to mimic adult craftwork, Garroway said in a November 18 presentation in Boston at the annual meeting of the American Schools of Oriental Research. Numerous rounded clay disks, each pierced with two holes, have mystified investigators for nearly a century. As early as 1928, an archaeologist suggested that these button-sized objects were toys.After passing a string through both of a disk's holes and tying the ends together, a youngster could swing the string to wind up the toy and then pull both ends of the string to make the disk spin.Garroway's proposal appears likely, especially in light of(SN: 6/30/12, p. 12), says archaeologist Michelle Langley of Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia.Western European finds from as early as 14,000 to 21,000 years ago also may have gone unrecognized as children's toys , Langley suggests in a paper published this month in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology., she adds.