China has issued a blizzard alert as temperatures around the country plunged, shutting down train lines and bus routes, and grounding some flights.China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.In nearby Hubei province, metro workers woke up before dawn to battle against the snow and keep the underground rail network open, while flights from the cities of Changsha and Wuhan were halted on Sunday morning. The flights were able to resume later in the day.According to the national observatory, the cold snap is expected to hit many parts of the country before easing after today.In Hong Kong, temperatures have dropped sharply to below 10 deg C in many parts of the city.The average winter temperature last year was around 20 deg C.The Home Affairs Department has opened 18 temporary shelters for people in need.Six people, aged 50 to 90, were hospitalised with hypothermia and one of them died on Sunday, the South China Morning Post reported.Sources: REUTERS, XINHUA