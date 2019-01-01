Soldiers, police and residents fanned out across a damaged Indonesian village on Tuesday, searching in the mud for possible victims of a landslide caused by torrential rain that killed at least nine people and left 34 others missing.Authorities struggled to get tractors and other heavy equipment over washed-out roads as heavy rain was hampering search efforts, Nugroho said. Television footage showed hundreds of police, soldiers and residents digging through debris with their hands, shovels and hoes."Lack of equipment, bad weather and blackout hampered our rescue efforts for those who are still missing and feared dead," said Nugroho.a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains near rivers.The landslide occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations less than two weeks after a deadly volcano and tsunami disaster.On December 22, the Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait erupted and partially collapsed into the sea, causing a tsunami that killed 437 people on Java and Sumatra islands. At least 16 people still missing and more than 33,700 residents were displaced.Source: AP