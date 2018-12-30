Aerial photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows
© Xinhua/Su Yang
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows the view of snow-covered Gan's Grand Courtyard, an ancient architectural complex, in Nanjing City, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.
Many parts of central and eastern China have been embracing the heaviest snow this winter since Saturday, with severe traffic disruption during the New Year holiday.

In central China's Hunan Province, high-speed trains linking the capital city of Changsha to Guangzhou and Shenzhen suspended operation. All the passenger bus services in the city were suspended due to the snowstorm.

In the neighbouring Hubei Province, some 10,000 subway staff in the capital city of Wuhan began to clean up the snow since 4 a.m. on Sunday at 206 stations and laid sacks and carpets to ensure safety.



At Wuhan Zoo, hippos, elephants and rhinos are enjoying air-conditioning while pandas are running wildly in the snow.


Tourists roam on a snow-covered ancient street
© Xinhua/Yang Daifu
Tourists roam on a snow-covered ancient street within Liping County seat in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 30, 2018.
The airports in Changsha and Wuhan were suspended from operation on Sunday morning but resumed hours later.

In Jiangxi Province, the provincial government has dispatched 27,000 quilts, 15,000 blankets, 20,000 overcoats and down jackets to the affected cities.

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows the snow
© Xinhua/Long Hongtao
Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows the snow scenery of Juzizhou Islet scenic area in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.
Pedestrians walk in snow in Changsha,
© Xinhua/Chen Zeguo
Pedestrians walk in snow in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 30, 2018.