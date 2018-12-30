Huge waves in Peru

Enormous waves flood Cuba

Dozens of holiday makers had the fear of their lives assuddenly engulfed several coastal cities near Mancora, in the region of Piura, Peru, on December 22, 2018.According to witnesses, the waves reached up to 50 meters in height at around 4pm as explained in the description of the video below. I would say 5 meters is more reality-based:Police started evacuating the resorts when the large waves started flooding shops and restaurants along the coast.Crazy!Strong winds coming from the southern United States caused waves and sea penetration in western Cuba, with flooding in low-lying urban areas of Havana on December 21, 2018.There were no reports of casualties, but damage linked to flooding.Havana was completely flooded:This is interesting considering the different places flooded by giant waves in recent days... As well as the volcanic tsunami in Indonesia.