Giant waves engulf coastal Peru and Cuba triggering flooding and damage.
In two separate but dramatic incidents, huge waves hit coastal Peru and Cuba on December 21-22, 2018, causing damage and triggering evacuations in both countries. The same 'enormous wave' phenomenon was also reported in Ecuador, Panama Colombia and Florida. Weird no?

Huge waves in Peru

Dozens of holiday makers had the fear of their lives as anomalous and enormous waves suddenly engulfed several coastal cities near Mancora, in the region of Piura, Peru, on December 22, 2018.

According to witnesses, the waves reached up to 50 meters in height at around 4pm as explained in the description of the video below. I would say 5 meters is more reality-based:


Police started evacuating the resorts when the large waves started flooding shops and restaurants along the coast.


Crazy!

Enormous waves flood Cuba

Strong winds coming from the southern United States caused waves and sea penetration in western Cuba, with flooding in low-lying urban areas of Havana on December 21, 2018.


There were no reports of casualties, but damage linked to flooding.


Havana was completely flooded:


This is interesting considering the different places flooded by giant waves in recent days... As well as the volcanic tsunami in Indonesia.