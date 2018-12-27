An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 has struck the border of Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with shaking felt as far away as Harare, seismologists say. There was no immediate word on damage or injuries.The tremor, which struck at 7:37 a.m. on Saturday, was centered near Espungabera in central Mozambique, about 54 kilometers (33 miles) southeast of Chipinge and 92 kilometers (57 miles) northwest of Massangena.The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) puts the magnitude at 5.5 with a depth of 7.6 kilometers (4.7 miles), making it a very shallow earthquake. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre puts the magnitude at 5.6.There was no immediate word on damage or casualties, but the USGS estimates that"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake resistant construction," the USGS said in its assessment. "Some casualties and damage are possible and the impact should be relatively localized."